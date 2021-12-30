Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection
Miller | Roberts
Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault

Latest News

Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
Glendale police arrest 3 people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10K each
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
New visitor guidelines begin at Vidant Health