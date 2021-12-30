Advertisement

Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center

400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Long lines continue at COVID-19 testing sites in Greenville as positivity rates jump.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, there were some 400 cars in line at the testing center for Vidant Medical Center.

Sites all week have seen long lines as people rush to get COVID-19 tests after Christmas.

People were lined up when the test site opened at 7:00 a.m.

Vidant says as of midnight, the positivity rate of those tested jumped to 34%. It had been at 26%.

They expect around 1200 people to be tested today, and they will likely shut the gate at 3:00 p.m. so no more cars can get in the queue.

The Stantonburg’s Road testing center will be open Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, while it will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday for the holiday.

