Hornets top Pacers for 3rd straight win

Charlotte 116, Indiana 108
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-108.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career.

The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis posted his 25th double-double this season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Sabonis also had seven assists, but Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games.

