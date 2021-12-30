Advertisement

Fight breaks out at Farmville Central basketball game in Raleigh

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Tear gas was used to break up a fight at a basketball tournament where Farmville Central was playing.

It happened during the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the event says a fight broke out between fans in the stands as Farmville Central faced off against Life Christian Academy from Kissimmee, Florida. The fight spilled onto the court and a security officer sprayed tear gas to break it up.

Officials say security was already stretched thin because of an on-court fight between players in a prior game between Southern California Academy of Castaic, California and Moravian Prep from Hudson.

The gym was evacuated following the fight. It’s unclear what caused the fight.

Officials postponed the game to Thursday morning. They say the stadium will be at half capacity and security will be significantly increased.

The schedule is now as follows:

  • Farmville Central vs. Kissimmee, Fla., Life Christian, 9 a.m.
  • Winston-Salem Christian vs. Lynchburg, Va., Virginia Episcopal School, 10:30 a.m.
  • Wilson Greenfield vs. North Mecklenburg, noon
  • Miami Columbus vs. Charlotte Chambers, 1:30 p.m.
  • Severn, Md., Archbishop Spalding vs. Farmville Central/Life Christian loser, 4 p.m.
  • Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hudson Moravian Prep, 5:30 p.m.
  • Raleigh Word of God vs. Castaic, Calif., Southern California Academy, 7 p.m.
  • The Burlington School vs. Farmville Central/Life Christian winner, 8:30 p.m.

