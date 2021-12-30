Advertisement

FDA to broaden booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA plans to broaden eligibility for Pfizer boosters to teens ages 12 to 15, according to a source.

It is reported the move could happen within the coming days.

This falls in line with what the Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

Walensky noted the FDA was looking at boosters for adolescents and younger teens. She said she was hoping to hear from them in the days and weeks ahead.

Teens who are at least 16 years old already have access to booster shots.

Studies have shown a booster dose increases protection from the omicron variant of the coronavirus significantly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection
Miller | Roberts
Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
Vidant updates visitor guidelines, disallows cloth masks

Latest News

FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says