DEPUTIES: Probation GPS monitoring leads to arrest of man for Pamlico County break-ins

Michael Tomblin
Michael Tomblin(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said GPS monitoring helped lead them to charge a man for breaking into several vehicles this week.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Tomblin, 26, of Olympia, was already on probation for prior convictions and had a court ordered GPS monitoring device.

Deputies said that technology helped them link Tomblin to several car break-ins in the Olympia community during the night of December 28th and early the next day.

Investigators said the man was found with several of the items that were reported stolen as well as counterfeit money.

During his arrest, officials said Tomblin punched a deputy in the face.

Tomblin has been charged with assault on government official, resist/obstruct/delay an officer, 2 counts of possession 5+ counterfeit instruments, possession of burglary tools, 8 counts of felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle, 2 counts of felony larceny, and 5 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Tomblin is being held on a $125,000 secured bond.

