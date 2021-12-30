CarolinaEast named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center received a 2022 Women’s Choice Award Wednesday.

Carolina East received the 2022 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.

The methodology for giving out the award includes:

Effective communication with nurses and doctors

Responsiveness to requests for help

Providing patient recovery information

Explanation about medications before being administered

Bathroom and room cleanliness

Peacefulness of room at night

Patient recommendation rating

In addition to patient experience, CarolinaEast ranked among America’s best hospitals in cancer care, minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, outpatient experience, and patient safety.

