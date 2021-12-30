Advertisement

CarolinaEast named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience

CarolinaEast Medical Center
CarolinaEast Medical Center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center received a 2022 Women’s Choice Award Wednesday.

Carolina East received the 2022 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.

The methodology for giving out the award includes:

  • Effective communication with nurses and doctors
  • Responsiveness to requests for help
  • Providing patient recovery information
  • Explanation about medications before being administered
  • Bathroom and room cleanliness
  • Peacefulness of room at night
  • Patient recommendation rating

In addition to patient experience, CarolinaEast ranked among America’s best hospitals in cancer care, minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, outpatient experience, and patient safety.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.
Investigators: Officer accidentally shot teenage son in head
State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault
COVID testing lines grow in Jacksonville.
Local health care workers worry about CDC’s new guidelines

Latest News

Health experts explain how to keep kids in school amid virus outbreaks
Record COVID case numbers cause long hours for healthcare workers
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
Vidant updates visitor guidelines, disallows cloth masks
Blood donations are at 10-year-low, according to the Red Cross.
Red Cross says blood supply has taken a ‘deep dive’