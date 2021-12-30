CarolinaEast named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center received a 2022 Women’s Choice Award Wednesday.
Carolina East received the 2022 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.
The methodology for giving out the award includes:
- Effective communication with nurses and doctors
- Responsiveness to requests for help
- Providing patient recovery information
- Explanation about medications before being administered
- Bathroom and room cleanliness
- Peacefulness of room at night
- Patient recommendation rating
In addition to patient experience, CarolinaEast ranked among America’s best hospitals in cancer care, minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, outpatient experience, and patient safety.
