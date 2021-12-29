Vidant updates visitor guidelines, disallows cloth masks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health announced Wednesday that it has updated its visitor guidelines due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and increasing spread of the Omicron variant.

Vidant says that effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30th, a new requirement that all visitors wear a hospital-issued mask will be enforced. Cloth masks will no longer be permitted.

The hospital system says visitation will also be restricted and visitors should be mindful of Vidant’s new screening process, which encourages them to go here to register prior to their visit.

The new restrictions take effect at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. (Vidant Health)

Vidant says it will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and examine local data, including cases in Eastern Carolina, and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

The latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.