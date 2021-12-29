Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple people, including a 14-year-old, are facing charges following a shootout early Wednesday morning.

Kinston police say two groups of people were shooting each other on East Shine Street near South Davis Street just after 1 a.m. Officers say as they approached, the groups separated and left the area.

Officers later stopped a car involved in the shooting. Police say during the stop, a 14-year-old ran away with a handgun. After a quick chase, the juvenile was taken into custody.

The driver of the car, Tamoz Roberts, 24, of Kinston, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

Officers also charged passenger Daveyontae Miller, 20, of Kinston, with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a schedule VI and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

