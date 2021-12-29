Advertisement

Pregnant Navy veteran fatally shot in Wilson club

(Source: Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST
WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a pregnant U.S. Navy veteran was fatally shot in a North Carolina club during a Christmas event.

Precious Vernetta Dyer was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at a music hall in Wilson. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the 29-year-old was an innocent patron and that there wasn’t evidence of her being involved in an altercation.

Her mother, Tijuana Locus, told WRAL-TV she saw on Facebook that there was a shooting at the event.

She said she believes her daughter was caught in the crossfire. Authorities and Dyer’s family are seeking help from the public to find out more information about the shooting.

