Advertisement

Positive tests, hospitalizations soar in holiday weekend

COVID-19 being blamed for the declining numbers.
COVID-19 being blamed for the declining numbers.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) - State health data shows that positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations soared during the long holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services released figures on Tuesday following several days away. They show that almost 22% of tests performed on Sunday were positive.

News outlets report the rate is a record high for the pandemic. The number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached nearly 2,000 as of Monday.

There’s been a spike in cases globally, led largely by the contagious omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.
Investigators: Officer accidentally shot teenage son in head
Greenville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Precious Dyer was shot to death early in the morning of the day after Christmas.
Search continues for shooting suspect; family wants answers in death of pregnant woman
COVID testing lines grow in Jacksonville.
Local health care workers worry about CDC’s new guidelines
Uptown Greenville businesses suffer from Monday's lack of a Military Bowl.
Canceled Military Bowl affecting more than just fans’ moods

Latest News

Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
Pregnant Navy veteran fatally shot in Wilson club
Twinkle
Pet of the Week: Twinkle
NCEL 12-28-21
NCEL 12-28-21