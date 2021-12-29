Positive tests, hospitalizations soar in holiday weekend

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) - State health data shows that positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations soared during the long holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services released figures on Tuesday following several days away. They show that almost 22% of tests performed on Sunday were positive.

News outlets report the rate is a record high for the pandemic. The number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached nearly 2,000 as of Monday.

There’s been a spike in cases globally, led largely by the contagious omicron variant.

