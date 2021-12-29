Police: Yamaha WaveRunner stolen in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen watercraft.

Winterville police say a 2019 Yamaha FX SVHO WaveRunner was stolen in the area of Amy’s Place and Winterfield Drive sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and 8:00 a.m. on Monday. The WaveRunner is red and white with a black hull.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

