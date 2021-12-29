Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the shape of a raindrop?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a more unsettled pattern likely to bring us some periods of rain over the coming days, I thought about the shape of raindrops and made that the topic of this weather trivia question. Give the question some thought and check your answer below.

I almost made “square” a choice, but thought that was too silly. I can tell you a disc shape is not the correct answer, so you are down to a 1 in 3 chance. Good luck.

A ball-like round sphere is the shape of raindrops. They form as vapor pressure pulls water vapor into the droplet. As droplets merge, they grow bigger and eventually, gravity pulls them to the ground. The teardrop was a good guess, but raindrops take on this shape only after landing on something like a windshield. As they slide down, part of the drop is held against the windshield by friction and attraction of the particles, but this doesn’t happen when falling through the air. Oval was also a good choice, but not the correct one. May all your rainy days find you with an umbrella. - Phillip Williams

