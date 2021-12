GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week is Twinkle.

Twinkle is an 8-year-old Terrier mix. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she is a little shy, but is very sweet. Volunteers say she loves people of all ages, loves to cuddle and be held.

Twinkle (Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

If you are interested in adopting Twinkle, visit the humane society’s website.

