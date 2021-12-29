Advertisement

Panthers to start Darnold at QB against Saints

Darnold gets the start over Cam Newton.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.

Panthers Rhule on starting Darnold

Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season.

Darnold started the season 3-0 but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts. He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rhule called that his best game of the season.

The Panthers and Saints meet Sunday at 4:25 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

