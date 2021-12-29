New Year’s Eve celebrations in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve brings with it many celebrations of dazzling lights, colorful fireworks, and exciting community events.

As we get set for 2022, here are municipality-hosted Eastern Carolina events taking place this New Year’s Eve:

Greenville : New Year’s Celebration at the Greenville Town Common, beginning at 9 p.m. : New Year’s Celebration at the Greenville Town Common, beginning at 9 p.m. WITN’s Hannah Jeffries hosts the countdown

New Bern : New Year’s Eve Block Party in downtown New Bern at the corner of New Bern St. and Pollock St., beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville : Night Circus: A District New Year’s Eve Spectacular at Festival Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Olive : New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, in front of the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena, beginning at 6 p.m. (food trucks will be available at 5 p.m. The pickle drops at 7 p.m.)

Raleigh: Giant Acorn Drop at the Fayetteville Street patio, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

If your city or town has a New Year’s Eve celebration taking place, please email desk@witn.com to let us know.

