Advertisement

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve brings with it many celebrations of dazzling lights, colorful fireworks, and exciting community events.

As we get set for 2022, here are municipality-hosted Eastern Carolina events taking place this New Year’s Eve:

  • Greenville: New Year’s Celebration at the Greenville Town Common, beginning at 9 p.m. WITN’s Hannah Jeffries hosts the countdown.
  • New Bern: New Year’s Eve Block Party in downtown New Bern at the corner of New Bern St. and Pollock St., beginning at 5:30 p.m.
  • Fayetteville: Night Circus: A District New Year’s Eve Spectacular at Festival Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mount Olive: New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, in front of the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena, beginning at 6 p.m. (food trucks will be available at 5 p.m. The pickle drops at 7 p.m.)
  • Raleigh: Giant Acorn Drop at the Fayetteville Street patio, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

If your city or town has a New Year’s Eve celebration taking place, please email desk@witn.com to let us know.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.
Investigators: Officer accidentally shot teenage son in head
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault
COVID testing lines grow in Jacksonville.
Local health care workers worry about CDC’s new guidelines
Greenville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation