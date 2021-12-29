Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases spike to three-month high in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state.(WBTV | WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An after-Christmas spike has caused a three-month high in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 9,377 new cases on Wednesday, compared to 3,698 the day before.

The last time new case counts were this high was on September 11th with 11,337.

New COVID-19 cases
New COVID-19 cases(NCDHHS)

North Carolina now has seen 1.6 million confirmed cases to date.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus also took a jump. State health officials said the latest numbers show 2,122 hospitalizations, compared to just 1,090 a month ago.

