Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm weather with clouds on the increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mild overnights and warm days are set to continue for the rest of 2021 and even the first two days of 2022. By the end of the month, we’ll likely have accumulated seventeen 70°+ days which makes it the most in December since 2015. Many areas will log highs of 70 or higher for 9 consecutive days from Christmas day through Sunday.

Skies will see some clouds increase Wednesday afternoon as southwest breezes lift temperatures to the mid and upper 70s. A few showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm will move through on Thursday but more substantial rain will hold off until Sunday. At Midnight on NYE, we can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but the forecast overall looks cloudy with temperatures in the 60s to ring in the new year. Saturday will bring a stray sunrise shower while Sunday, especially into the afternoon/evening hours, we are expecting heavy rain. Early model runs bring 1-2″ of rain across ENC Sunday. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible as well as the front moves through late in the day. That’ll be a great soaker but will be followed quickly by much colder air rushing in. By Monday, we’ll be back to reality with highs in the 40s and north winds reminding us it is winter.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 78. Wind: SW 10-15, G25.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a few scattered showers. Rain chance: 50%. High of 73. Wind: SW 7-15, G20.

Friday

Partly to mostly sunny with a high reaching 72. Wind: SW 4-8.

Midnight New Year’s Eve

Cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps in the 60s. SW winds 8-13 mph. Rain chance 50%.

