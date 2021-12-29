‘I give her away to God’: Family, fellow officers pay tribute to mother, daughter, CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother, a daughter, a wife and a beloved protector was remembered Wednesday.

Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 22 while working a traffic accident on Interstate 85.

Through tears, Goodwin’s father, Antonio Figueroa, talked about the day of his daughter’s wedding and how shortly before walking her down the aisle, he told her how beautiful she looked.

“We proceeded to go down the aisle and I gave her hand in marriage. Today, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters in Christ, I once again take my daughter’s hand today and I give her away to God because I loved her, but God loves her more,” Figueroa said.

The father also addressed his three grandchildren – Gabriella, Greyson and Gia – and told them, “you’re not alone.”

At the end of his remarks, Figueroa walked off the stage and hugged his son-in-law, firefighter Brenton Goodwin, before the two were embraced by other loved ones.

Mia Goodwin had been with the CMPD since 2015. She was on her fifth day back to work from maternity leave when the crash on I-85 happened.

“There’s no magic words that takes this type of pain away, nor should there be,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said during his remarks.

The chief also thanked everyone from the Charlotte community, as well as around the country, for their “overwhelming” support for the department and Goodwin’s family.

“Your watch may have ended on Dec. 22, 2021, but your legacy carries on. Rest easy now,” Jennings said.

Chief Stella Patterson of Raleigh PD says to her Mia exemplified the “next generation of police officers” noting several characteristics including her “relentlessness to treat people with dignity and respect even when disrespected.” @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Zpki44IYjP — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) December 29, 2021

In a moment of levity during the emotional service, fellow CMPD officer Aston Kersey regaled the audience with the story of the night he and Goodwin, while on duty, went to check out homes they saw posted on Zillow that were for sale.

Kersey said the two answered a few calls, “to act like we were doing work,” before going to see a home around 2 a.m. that was outside of their patrol division.

As the laughter increased, Kersey said he went up to the window of the home and started shining his flashlight into the window.

“Unbeknownst to me, I did not know people posted their homes on Zillow and still lived in their homes,” he said.

Kersey ended his remarks on a somber note by asking his fellow officers to “watch your six, be safe, get home.”

