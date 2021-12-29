Employee arrested after convenience store assault

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was arrested after he was caught on video hitting another person in a convenience store in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

Police said Sobhi Hassan, 68, works at the Princess Market at 1154 W. Raleigh Boulevard and was caught on tape striking a Gregory Evans, 56, with a wooden stick-like object on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators got statements from both the victim and suspect and obtained additional video footage of the assault from the business surveillance cameras and consulted with the District Attorney’s Office on the facts of this incident, according to Rocky Mount Police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Hassan on Tuesday for simple assault and Hassan was arrested.

Police said they’re continuing to conduct follow-up investigations in reference to this incident.

