ECU women’s basketball has cancelled it’s AAC opener due to COVID-19 within the program
Pirates were to open conference play at SMU on Saturday
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball has cancelled its American Athletic Conference opener at Southern Methodist University this weekend. The Pirates postponing the game due to COVID-19 developments within the ECU program.
Like the men’s team, the AAC announced this week teams would need only 7 scholarship players to compete. There are no make up dates or plans yet for the ECU basketball teams.
