Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball has cancelled it’s AAC opener due to COVID-19 within the program

Pirates were to open conference play at SMU on Saturday
ECU women's hoops
ECU women's hoops(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball has cancelled its American Athletic Conference opener at Southern Methodist University this weekend. The Pirates postponing the game due to COVID-19 developments within the ECU program.

Like the men’s team, the AAC announced this week teams would need only 7 scholarship players to compete. There are no make up dates or plans yet for the ECU basketball teams.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.
Investigators: Officer accidentally shot teenage son in head
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault
COVID testing lines grow in Jacksonville.
Local health care workers worry about CDC’s new guidelines
Greenville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Panthers to start Darnold at QB against Saints
ECU men’s basketball game vs. Wichita State postponed ‘due to COVID-19 developments’ within ECU...
ECU men’s basketball game vs. Wichita State postponed ‘due to COVID-19 developments’ within ECU program
ECU men’s basketball game vs. Wichita State postponed ‘due to COVID-19 developments’ within ECU program
Sports Spotlight: South Lenoir wrestler Gracie Elliott battles back from shoulder injury to...
Sports Spotlight: South Lenoir wrestler Gracie Elliott battles back from shoulder injury to return to the mat