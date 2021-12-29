ECU women’s basketball has cancelled it’s AAC opener due to COVID-19 within the program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball has cancelled its American Athletic Conference opener at Southern Methodist University this weekend. The Pirates postponing the game due to COVID-19 developments within the ECU program.

Like the men’s team, the AAC announced this week teams would need only 7 scholarship players to compete. There are no make up dates or plans yet for the ECU basketball teams.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.