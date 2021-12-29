Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball game vs. Wichita State postponed

ECU men's basketball defeats NC A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night in Greenville.
ECU men's basketball defeats NC A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night in Greenville.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s men’s basketball team’s showdown with Wichita State is being postponed.

Multiple sources tell WITN the Pirates’ game Wednesday night against the Shockers will not be played tonight.

The 7 p.m. game is the last scheduled game of the year for the Pirates.

Both teams are 9-3, and the game would have been the first meeting between the two teams this season, before closing out the regular season against each other on March 5th.

According to the ECU Athletics website, the Pirates have won 5 of their last 6 games, and this game would have been the beginning of their American Athletic Conference play against the league’s defending regular-season champion in the Shockers.

Wichita State was to travel to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville.

The reason for the postponement of the game has yet to be confirmed.

