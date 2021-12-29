Advertisement

Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection

The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A crash Wednesday afternoon closed down most traffic coming through a busy Greenville intersection.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Arlington Boulevard.

It involved an SUV and a work van which ended up on its top. Debris from the van was spilled out onto the highway.

Two people were in this work van when it flipped over Wednesday afternoon.
Two people in both vehicles were sent to Vidant Medical Center for their injuries.

Police said they will pull traffic cam video to see exactly what happened, but an officer said it was obvious that someone either ran a red light or pulled out in front of the other driver.

The intersection was open again to all traffic about an hour later.

