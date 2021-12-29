Advertisement

Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation

(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car crash that left one teenager seriously hurt.

Back in November, state troopers responded to a car crash involving 18-year-old Skylar Menteer. Officials say Menteer was seriously hurt and was suspected of being intoxicated

ALE and the Highway Patrol determined Menteer and four other teens were served alcohol at 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano and Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant. The employees who served them, Juan Torres and Ashley Lanza, were both charged with numerous counts of selling alcoholic beverages to people under 21.

Violation reports will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano and Plaza Azteca, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.

The teenagers are charged with the following:

  • Skylar Menteer, 18, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Brooke Martin, 19, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Hannah Dozier, 19, of Currituck County: two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Emma Brumsey, 19, of Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages
  • Gabrielle Pennington, 19, Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

