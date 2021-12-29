Advertisement

Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WPTV) - A mother is talking about a dangerous experience involving an Amazon Alexa device and her child.

According to a tweet by Kristin Livdahl, her 10-year-old asked Alexa for a challenge.

Alexa reportedly told the child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

That is the so-called “penny challenge” that went viral on TikTok last year.

Amazon said it has since fixed the issue with Alexa.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to advance its systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.

