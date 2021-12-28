Red Cross says blood supply has taken a ‘deep dive’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross said their blood supply is lower than it’s been in years and is desperate for donations right now.

“Right now there is an increasing concern because our levels of blood supply have taken a really deep dive, something that we haven’t seen in the past ten years. So in over a decade. So that’s why we’re really concerned about this,” Mariana Vimbela, a Red Cross spokesperson said.

Vimbela said the holiday season always leads to a drop in donations but this year it’s been even worse and demand is up. Someone needs blood every two seconds in the United States.

“People are on vacation. They go visit family, the kids take off time from school and then we have things that usually happen around the holidays that come at a higher level, which are accidents. And then there’s always an ongoing need for blood due to different health issues that people encounter,” Vimbela said.

Navigating the pandemic has also presented challenges.

Vimbela said COVID-19 shouldn’t keep you from donating – the Red Cross is taking steps to keep you safe.

You just need to be healthy when you give blood and wear a mask. You can make an appointment on redcrossblood.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or on their app.

“The need is constant and more so now and just to keep in mind that by donating blood you can save a life,” Vimbela said.

There are several incentives for people who donate in January, from Super Bowl tickets to gift cards.

