Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

DENVER (AP) _ Police say a shooter has killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area.

Lakewood police say the suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings. KDVR reports officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities say the officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen says the suspect was responsible for Monday’s shootings.?

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.