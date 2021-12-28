Advertisement

Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in a shooting spree in two Colorado cities. The suspect is dead following a shootout with police.(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) _ Police say a shooter has killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area.

Lakewood police say the suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings. KDVR reports officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities say the officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen says the suspect was responsible for Monday’s shootings.?

