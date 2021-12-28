Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) _ Police say a shooter has killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area.
Lakewood police say the suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings. KDVR reports officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
Authorities say the officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen says the suspect was responsible for Monday’s shootings.?
