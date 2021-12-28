Advertisement

New Year’s celebration to return to Greenville, Hannah Jeffries to host

Greenville New Year's Celebration 2022
Greenville New Year's Celebration 2022(Adobe Creative Cloud & City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced it will host a New Year’s celebration once again.

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries is set to host the countdown to the new year on Dec. 31 at the Greenville Town Common.

The event begins at 9 p.m. and will include the Emerald Drop, along with live music by The Afterparty Experience, a photo booth, and fireworks.

Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop(WITN)

Those who are not able to attend the event can turn to WITN.com to watch the fireworks streamed live as we enter 2022.

To learn more, visit the Greenville New Year’s Celebration website.

WITN is an official sponsor of the New Year’s Celebration at Town Common.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Precious Dyer was shot to death early in the morning of the day after Christmas.
Search continues for murder suspect; family wants answers in death of pregnant woman
CMPD officers were called to an east Charlotte apartment complex Monday morning.
14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina
Uptown Greenville businesses suffer from Monday's lack of a Military Bowl.
Canceled Military Bowl affecting more than just fans’ moods
Amber Alert Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.
Amber Alert canceled for three children following homicide in Pinetops

Latest News

Beaufort County man celebrates Christmas with a new kidney
Beaufort Co man gets the gift of a new kidney
Travel numbers predicted to increase over the holidays.
Holiday travel numbers skyrocket ahead of Christmas
The Robersonville Dream Makers hosted the event.
Over 100 bikes given away in Robersonville
It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” Day 1 winner
Cub scout troop collects toys for Toys for Tots