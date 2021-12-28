New Year’s celebration to return to Greenville, Hannah Jeffries to host

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced it will host a New Year’s celebration once again.

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries is set to host the countdown to the new year on Dec. 31 at the Greenville Town Common.

The event begins at 9 p.m. and will include the Emerald Drop, along with live music by The Afterparty Experience, a photo booth, and fireworks.

Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop (WITN)

Those who are not able to attend the event can turn to WITN.com to watch the fireworks streamed live as we enter 2022.

To learn more, visit the Greenville New Year’s Celebration website.

WITN is an official sponsor of the New Year’s Celebration at Town Common.

