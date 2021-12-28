Advertisement

New Bern collecting gift cards for tornado victims

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern announced they’re collecting gift cards for two weeks to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

The city said they’ll be collecting gift cards until Friday, January 14 at 5 p.m. and then organize and ship them to Kentucky for distribution. All gift cards will be received by the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, the city said.

“Remember all the people around the state of North Carolina that did that for us in the midst of a hurricane,” alderman Sabrina Bengel said. “All the gift cards that were sent and other items that were sent to the city to help our citizens. So maybe, in turn, we can collect here and send something out there.”

The city said people can donate at the following locations:

· City Hall, 300 Pollock Street, open Monday through Friday (except Friday, December 31st) from 8am-5pm

· Customer & Payment Services, 606 Ft. Totten Drive, Monday through Friday (except Friday, December 31st) from 8am-5pm.

