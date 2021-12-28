Advertisement

NCSBI investigates deputy involved shooting in Duplin County

(GRAY-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Dec. 28, 2021
ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a deputy shoots a man accused of shooting at his neighbor’s home.

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of shots being fired in the 600 block of Stocking Head Road in Rose Hill on Saturday just after 3:30 p.m.

When a deputy from the department arrived, they found a victim and 84-year-old Jimmy Norman Bland of Rose Hill.

Officials say Bland was armed with a rifle and had been shooting at his neighbor’s house.

When the deputy asked Bland to put his gun down, Bland did not, and instead pointed the rifle at the deputy.

This prompted the deputy to shoot at Bland.

Bland was airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville and is listed in critical condition.

Sheriff Blake Wallace and District Attorney Ernie Lee have requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation.

The deputy who shot Bland is on paid administrative leave while the NCSBI conducts the investigation.

