NC State has Holiday Bowl cancelled due to UCLA’s COVID-19 cases

Wolfpack were hoping to get 10th win of the season
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled.

UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players.

The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams.

North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.

