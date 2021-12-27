Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal crash on Christmas Day in Martin County
Amber Alert Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.
Amber Alert canceled for three children following homicide in Pinetops
ECU's Bowl game cancelled due to COVID-19
Military Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina

Latest News

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
Firefighters keep eye on wildfire near Grandfather Mountain
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
Firefighters keep eye on wildfire near Grandfather Mountain