Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations

(Nic Coury | AP Photo/Nic Coury)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) --The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn’t work.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley since it began in early September.

The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.

