Military Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - ECU and Boston College will not play in the Military Bowl on Monday, December 27, because of COVID cases in the Boston College program.

The teams had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.”

ECU Coach Mike Houston tweeted photos of the team from their time in our nation’s capital the last few days and expressed his grief at the news:

Devastated for these young men……love this group!! I am heartbroken for our Seniors.#Family pic.twitter.com/qv4MWcS4h6 — Mike Houston (@ECUCoachHouston) December 26, 2021

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”

The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival are also canceled. They had been scheduled for Monday morning.

WITN has been in touch with the team throughout the day, and we will bring you updates here after this afternoon’s media availability.

