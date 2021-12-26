ECU football has best practices of the season in Washington D.C., players have fun with Christmas day jersey swap

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football moving another day closer to their big Military Bowl game our Eric Gullickson has been following the Pirates and has a report from Christmas practice.

ECU football held its final full practice of the season on Saturday morning, Christmas morning, right here at Saint John’s College high school in Washington D.C. The Pirates called their two practices here in the nation’s capital some of the best they’ve had this season.

:Everybody is just, we are just fine-tuning everything, everybody is motivated, everyone is communicating great on all levels,” says ECU senior linebacker Myles Berry.

“We were really moving around, we looked really fresh, we looked really crisp, great energy, just really pleased with the way the kids practice over here,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I think they’ve done a great job with preparation for this game.”

It wasn’t all business though. They had a jersey swap before practice. The defense wearing the offensive jerseys.

“An idea that Keaton (Mitchell) came up with. Came into the corner back in the linebacker locker there and was like switch jerseys,” says ECU All-American cornerback Jaquan McMillian.

“Something different for the last practice of the year,” says Berry, “It was cool just swapping out with the guys because defense has been purple all year. So being offense, wearing white for a change was cool.”

Even the quarterback swapping with his wide receiver. Tyler Snead really took being QB1 to heart.

“Holton Ahlers done shrunk.”

“I felt really comfortable in the pocket today though,” says ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead while wearing Holton Ahlers red #12 practice jersey, “The o-line did a great job. I had enough time to make the right reads and find the open receivers. They did their job catching the ball making plays.”

“Someone put Holton in the dryer.”

“They work when they are supposed to work. They have fun when they are around each other,” says Houston, “They are really just such an enjoyable group to coach. We are very fortunate to have them.”

We will have more on the Pirates activities this weekend and hear from Coach Houston up on Sunday night on WITN News.

