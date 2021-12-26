Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain arrives to end 2021

Comfortably above average all weekend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dry cold front will try to move in tonight into Monday, but until then, clouds will be absent. The front will knock about five degrees off our daytime highs, keeping us above average through the last week of December. Winds will be much calmer today than the blustery conditions we saw yesterday. A northwesterly breeze will blow in at 5 to 10 mph.

Even after temps come down a bit closer to our seasonal norm, skies will stay sunny to start the last week of 2021. Cloud cover will get thicker Wednesday with rain holding off until we get to Thursday. From there, it will be a soggy stretch that will take us through the first weekend of the new year.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 72. Wind: NW5-10.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 66.

