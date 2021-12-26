Advertisement

Amber Alert: Three children missing following homicide in Pinetops

Amber Alert Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.
Amber Alert Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three children identifies as 11-year-old Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, 14-year-old Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and 9-year old Jayden Lawrence Braddy.

There is one alleged abductor identified as Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. He is described as a 34-year-old black male. He is 5 feel and 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, back black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket.

On Saturday night, Edgecombe deputies were investigating a homicide on Davistown-Mercer Road where a man was found to be fatally shot. The man’s girlfriend, a witness of the shooting, told deputies that McNair Sr. was responsible, prompting investigators to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair is a black male approximately 5 feet tall. He weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing an unknown color t-shirt with dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando Qwantrl McNair Jr. is a black male approximately 5 feet and 1 inches tall. He weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden Lawrence Braddy is a black male approximately 4 feel and 8 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

The children were allegedly taken from 825 Davistown Mercer Rd. in Pinetops, NC. They are possibly heading towards Raleigh in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with a North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (252) 641-7942, or call 911 or Highway Patrol.

