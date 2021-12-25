Greenville woman finds Christmas gifts stolen from car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since August, Samantha Baker had been collecting Christmas gifts that she said were at least $900 worth of stuff for her three daughters in the trunk of her car.

“Video games, clothes, gift cards, you name it, I had it in there,” Baker said. “Toys, Lol dolls, you know how expensive the Lol dolls is. I had all that in there.”

Baker said she kept it in the trunk and planned to surprise her daughters on Christmas Eve. But she said her heart sank on Friday when she opened her trunk in Greenville and found all that she purchased gone.

“Sad, upset, mad,” Baker said. “It’s already hard as it is right now, cause of Covid, and then I’m disabled from a car accident. We’re already struggling as it is, so when we busted ourselves and went in debt trying to make sure they had a decent Christmas and then open the trunk and all of it’s gone, it was heartbreaking.”

Baker, who works as an Uber Eats driver, said she came home from work early Friday morning when she saw a car similar to hers, a white Nissan Sentra, parked in front of her apartment. Baker said two strangers were outside.

Baker said she locked the car but believes the trunk was opened by another keyfob overnight.

“I know before, my key fob has actually opened someone else’s trunk,” Baker said. “And what makes me question it is cause it was the exact same kind of car parked beside mine. Same color and all. I feel like that’s probably what it was. Cause my car was locked, it was completely locked up. I never leave it unlocked. And nothing on the inside was touched, just in the trunk.”

Baker said she worked hard to try to make sure her daughters have a good Christmas but without the gifts, Baker said it’s been difficult trying to make up for it on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve been trying to call everybody,” Baker said. “Salvation Army’s not answering, I mean, I’ve tried everybody.”

Baker said Greenville Police took a report on Friday and police told WITN they’re investigating. But if Baker can give any advice, it’s to pay closer attention to anything suspicious.

“Make sure you know what they look like,” Baker said. “If you see any car you don’t recognize, get the license plate. Just as a precaution around this time of year, don’t be like me, take your stuff in the house. You know, if you’re worried about your kids seeing it, hide it some way.”

