MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a fatal crash in Martin County on NC Highway 171.

According to NC Highway Patrol, next of kin has not yet been notified. The name of the victim is not yet released.

The south lane of NC-171 was closed, but has since reopened as of 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

