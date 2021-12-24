Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday.
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson

Latest News

Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Kim Potter found guilty
Sr Airman Bobby Briggs US Air Force Kinston NC - Military Greetings
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect