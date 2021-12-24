Advertisement

Todd Gurley gives back to Tarboro community

Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tarboro native Todd Gurley, who played in the NFL, was in eastern Carolina Thursday to give back to his community before Christmas.

Gurley started his career playing football at Tarboro High School before eventually making it to the pros and playing with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Outside of football, Gurley and his former Tarboro teammate, Jameon Willis, founded the Make A Difference Everyday Sports Foundation.

Thursday, that foundation filled the Tru Vegas event center in Princeville with a thousand meals and toys for children.

Gurley says, “It means a lot obviously being from here and growing up here. Alway’s having the community support and being here today. I don’t have a chance to come home often but to be back home today and get the love from everybody and being able to just give back.”

Gurley says the mission of the foundation is to support youth by focusing on their physical, social, and educational health.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday.
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson

Latest News

ECU Football Team bus
ECU football team arrives in D.C. to prepare for Military Bowl
Habitat for Humanity
ENC thrift stores busy around the holidays
Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall
Sr Airman Bobby Briggs US Air Force Kinston NC - Military Greetings