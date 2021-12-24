Todd Gurley gives back to Tarboro community

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tarboro native Todd Gurley, who played in the NFL, was in eastern Carolina Thursday to give back to his community before Christmas.

Gurley started his career playing football at Tarboro High School before eventually making it to the pros and playing with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Outside of football, Gurley and his former Tarboro teammate, Jameon Willis, founded the Make A Difference Everyday Sports Foundation.

Thursday, that foundation filled the Tru Vegas event center in Princeville with a thousand meals and toys for children.

Gurley says, “It means a lot obviously being from here and growing up here. Alway’s having the community support and being here today. I don’t have a chance to come home often but to be back home today and get the love from everybody and being able to just give back.”

Gurley says the mission of the foundation is to support youth by focusing on their physical, social, and educational health.

