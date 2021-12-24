Saving Graces: Dominique and Georges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Dominique and Georges.

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say they are the final kittens of a cat colony waiting to be adopted.

Volunteers say they are sweet and would do well with families that want playful and busy kittens.

If you're interested, they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only. You can apply online.

