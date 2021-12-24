Advertisement

Saving Graces: Dominique and Georges

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Dominique and Georges.

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say they are the final kittens of a cat colony waiting to be adopted.

Volunteers say they are sweet and would do well with families that want playful and busy kittens.

If you’re interested in Kai, they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only. You can apply online.

