Rocky Mount debuts new community notification app

My RMT app
My RMT app(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2021
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount is encouraging residents to download its new community engagement app.

Dubbed “MyRMT”, we’re told the app will allow residents to receive alert notifications as well as send/receive messages from the police and fire departments.

Police said they expect to use the app to share information on incidents, events, places, guides, as well as include interactive information such as directories, maps, news updates, links, and FAQs.

Click iOS or Android to download the MyRMT app.

