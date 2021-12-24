Kinston business owner organizes Christmas Eve food & toy giveaway

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A business owner in Kinston spent his Christmas Eve shoulder to shoulder with volunteers giving back to his community with toys and a cookout.

Michael Washington wanted to share the Christmas spirit with folks outside of his auto detailing business on Queen Street by grilling out with donated pork and chicken.

Washington said that he got the idea for the food and toy giveaway after he saw a homeless man eating out of a trash can.

He said the community stepped up in helping him organize Friday’s giveaway with toys to also provide to children in need.

Washington hopes to make this an annual event.

