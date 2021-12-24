Humane society wrapping those last minute gifts at Greenville Mall for donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is wrapping those last minute Christmas gifts for a donation.

The group was busy making presents look top notch at the Greenville Mall on Friday as they raised money to help animals in the shelter.

Organizers tell us the wrapping event starts in early December and is one of the biggest fundraisers for them. It’s their first year back after the pandemic prevented it in 2020.

“It just means everything to us. Everybody has been so kind this year. Even after they’ve got their gifts wrapped they’ve given more of a donation and everybody’s just been really, really nice,” said Stacie Tronto with the organization.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is always looking for volunteers, monetary donations, gently used towels, treats, pet food and blankets for the animals they care for.

You can learn more about them here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.