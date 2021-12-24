ENC thrift stores busy around the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The end of the year can be big business at local thrift shops.

At the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Greenville staff say the last two weeks of the year are always busy as people begin to de-clutter their homes and make space for new purchases and Christmas gifts.

Director Scott Johnson says it’s also a busy time for shoppers and his store is in need of clean couches and upholstered furniture. He also says there’s a big need for blankets and space heaters as temperatures drop. “There’s a tremendous amount of need as it gets colder outside because so many people just don’t have the opportunity to keep themselves warm without having those extra items.”

You can drop items off outside the store or call 252-329-8364 if you have questions about making donations.

