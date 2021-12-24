ECU football team arrives in D.C. to prepare for Military Bowl

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -The ECU football team left Greenville Friday morning and arrived in Washington, D.C. in the evening to continue to prepare for the Military Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Houston knows it’s a big weekend not only to prepare them for the game but also for the experience.

Houston says, “It’s good to finally get here you know the kids we’ve been practicing for quite a while. It’s kind of a little more real now that you’re here in D.C. You were at the team hotel, the guys are getting settled in, we have a reception here, and we have some downtime tonight. We start practice tomorrow morning in preparation for Monday. It’s a combination of work and play. Practices we just got to sharpen up some stuff. Just kind of get back into good rhythm. We’re getting close but the next two days will be very critical for that. The guys are going to go to the African-American history museum tomorrow afternoon. We are going to have a Christmas Eve service tomorrow night. We are going to practice Christmas morning. Then they are touring Washington on Saturday afternoon. It’s a combination of a lot of things and it’s important to me, and to the kids too, we don’t forget the reason for Christmas. So we will spend some time reflecting on that as well.”

ECU faces Boston College in the Military Bowl Monday at 2:30 in Annapolis, Maryland.

