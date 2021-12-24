Advertisement

ECU football team arrives in D.C. to prepare for Military Bowl

ECU Football Team bus
ECU Football Team bus(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -The ECU football team left Greenville Friday morning and arrived in Washington, D.C. in the evening to continue to prepare for the Military Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Houston knows it’s a big weekend not only to prepare them for the game but also for the experience.

Houston says, “It’s good to finally get here you know the kids we’ve been practicing for quite a while. It’s kind of a little more real now that you’re here in D.C. You were at the team hotel, the guys are getting settled in, we have a reception here, and we have some downtime tonight. We start practice tomorrow morning in preparation for Monday. It’s a combination of work and play. Practices we just got to sharpen up some stuff. Just kind of get back into good rhythm. We’re getting close but the next two days will be very critical for that. The guys are going to go to the African-American history museum tomorrow afternoon. We are going to have a Christmas Eve service tomorrow night. We are going to practice Christmas morning. Then they are touring Washington on Saturday afternoon. It’s a combination of a lot of things and it’s important to me, and to the kids too, we don’t forget the reason for Christmas. So we will spend some time reflecting on that as well.”

ECU faces Boston College in the Military Bowl Monday at 2:30 in Annapolis, Maryland.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday.
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson

Latest News

Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley gives back to Tarboro community
Habitat for Humanity
ENC thrift stores busy around the holidays
Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall
Sr Airman Bobby Briggs US Air Force Kinston NC - Military Greetings