Duplin County home destroyed by fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Duplin County was destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Fire Marshal Emmett Stroud said that fire crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to Angola Bay Road.

Stroud said that one person lives at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

Stroud said the fire is believed to be accidental but they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.