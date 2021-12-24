Advertisement

Duplin County home destroyed by fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Duplin County was destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Fire Marshal Emmett Stroud said that fire crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to Angola Bay Road.

Stroud said that one person lives at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

Stroud said the fire is believed to be accidental but they are continuing to investigate.

