Advertisement

COVID-19 at-home test kit shortage hit ENC nonprofits

COVID-19 at-home test kit shortage hit local nonprofits
COVID-19 at-home test kit shortage hit local nonprofits
By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -President Biden announced that Americans will soon be able to request free at-home COVID-19 tests by ordering them online but not everyone has reliable access to the internet.

Bishop James Tripp and Tonya Foreman have worked together throughout the pandemic to provide vaccines and test kits to those who need it most. They’re able to do that thanks to help from the non-profit CAARE and Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Pitt County.

With the omicron variant spreading at an alarming rate, these tests are more important than ever. They can tell you within minutes if you should pump the brakes on visiting friends and family this Christmas or New Year.

“We have partnered with organizations like Holly Hill Baptist Church and other organizations in our county to deliver at-home COVID test for free,” Foreman said.

But supplies dwindled after a surge in cases and a surge in demand.

“There’s been very much a shortage,” Tripp said. “A lot of people have been asking for them. At the time we had given out about 65,000 test kits for free and they have 25 strips in each test kit. But now, having that shortage really concerns me.”

The type of COVID-19 test they provided for free is the Quickvue brand, which can cost as much as $30.00 over the counter.

Meanwhile, President Biden pledged to provide 500-million free at-home COVID-tests by January. The only way you can order them is online.

Internet access doesn’t come easy to many folks in rural communities so to bridge the gap, CAARE is providing a COVID resource hotline.

“Which is 252-285-6646,” Foreman said. “They can call that number and we can assist them with updated information, scheduling COVID booster appointments or vaccine appointments as well. Once this is verified and we understand the process we will assist them with getting testing kits as well.”

If you live in Pitt County you can get tested at the Vidant drive-thru testing site off Stantonsburg road.

You don’t need to register ahead of time and the site will be closed Dec. 24-26.

If you’re looking for an at-home COVID-19 test, you can find them at CVS or Walgreens. The companies are limiting how many kits you can buy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave

Latest News

Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need.
Camp Lejeune troops carry food seven miles for kids in need
Altering holiday plans due to Omicron variant of COVID
Omicron less contagious, local health experts remain concerned
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash