Charlotte community shows support for Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support for officer Mia Goodwin and her family continues.

In just a day, several hundred thousand dollars have been raised to help support her family.

Along with raising money for her family, many people have visited the memorial set up for her outside CMPD’s University Division.

In just a matter of hours Thursday, the memorial grew a lot, and officers placed an American flag and flowers on the patrol car.

Throughout the day, people placed flowers, cards, balloons, and stopped to pray for officer Goodwin’s family.

James Speller said, “It was something that touched my heart.”

Charles Whitfield added, “I literally wanted to take an hour out of my day just to come to pay respect.”

One by one, people laid flowers and prayed for officer Mia Goodwin and her family at a memorial set up outside the University City Division Police Station.

“It just shows the compassion and how much the city of Charlotte will gather around, not only here family, but the CMPD family in a time of crisis to show we’re here and we support, and we appreciate the work they do in the community to keep us safe,” said Charles Whitfield.

The memorial is just one of many ways the community is supporting officer Goodwin and her family.

As of Thursday morning, the Fraternal Order of Police had raised $50,000.

Back the Blue NC and Charlotte City Counselor Tariq Bokhari have started GoFundMe pages for Goodwin’s family, all three fundraisers totaled more than $200,000 Thursday evening.

Mark Michalec, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 said, “within this first day we’ve totally exceeded what we could have imagined, that’s through all of the donations from the public and from other individuals, corporations and everything.”

People visiting the memorial say although they didn’t know officer Goodwin, they wanted to show their support.

Speller added, “I just wanted to come out and pay my respects, to say we appreciate your sacrifice, we love you, even though we don’t know you, we still love you and we love your family.”

“From my family personally, we’re praying for everyone and just to stay strong,” said Whitfield.

City councilman Tariq Bokhari tell WBTV his goal is to raise $900,000 across all fundraisers to help support the family for years to come. This will go towards, childcare, college tuition and caring for their house.

Links to Fundraisers:

- Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 fundraiser.

- Back the Blue NC GoFundMe page.

- Charlotte City Counselor Tariq Bokhari GoFundMe page.

